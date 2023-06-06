Arunachal: Good Agricultural Practices on Assam Lemon Training Held at Padu Ebeng

PADU EBENG- About Fifty Three farmers of Padu Ebeng village in Upper Siang district participated in a training programme on ‘Good Agricultural Practices on Assam Lemon’ on Tuesday. The programme was conducted by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation of the Ministry Electronics & Information Technology, GOI.

CHF Dean Prof. B.N. Hazarika appraised the farmers on the scientific production technology of Assam Lemon with modern nursery management, Planting methods, spacing, intercropping, integrated disease and pest management, and encouraged the farmers to start horti–based enterprise and forming FPO. He has also emphasized on the agro-climatic condition is suitable for proper growth and yield of Assam lemon in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also informed the broad objective of the M4 agri project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in the local dialect.

CHF Social Science Head Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai appraised the farmers of the project’s prime focus and objectives, and of the locations to be covered under the project- Arik-Abik-Lunom. The project is being implemented in nine districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hatai further informed the farmers about the economic feasibility, economic cost & returns of Assam Lemon production, “such as lemon nursery seedling, and efficient marketing system of fresh lemon and value added products of Assam lemon for enhancing farmers’ income as well as sustainable livelihood to small and marginal farmers.”

Agro Associate Vijay Saroh and Arik-Abik-Lunom project Field Manager Ojing Tayeng and Field coordinator Nung Tayeng imparted hands-on training on using the M4-agri and UMANG apps.