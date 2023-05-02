Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

KEKO ( Pakke Kessang )- Gollo Youth Association (GYA) deeply shocked over the sudden demise of Mrs Yaung Gollo (Nabam) wife of Mr Kojum Gollo, resident of Village Keko district Pakke Kessang district on 1st May 2023 at around 3:30 pm. She left for her heavenly abode owing to kidney failure and diabetes.

Lt. Yaung was the motherly figure for the Gollo family and She was an extremely hardworking, disciplined and down-to-earth woman. Losing a great personality is a heavy loss for society.

She was survived by her husband, two daughters Tassum Gollo Nabam, Demin Gollo Tayum, and two sons Tamang Gollo, Saji Gollo. Her premature demise is a great loss and irreparable for her family members as well as for society.

The Gollo Youth Association (GYA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prays that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their moment of grief.

May her departed soul rest in eternal peace in the heavenly abode.