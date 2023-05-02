ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

She left for her heavenly abode owing to kidney failure and diabetes.

Last Updated: May 2, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

KEKO ( Pakke Kessang )-  Gollo Youth Association (GYA) deeply shocked over the sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo (Nabam) wife of Mr Kojum Gollo, resident of Village Keko district Pakke Kessang district on 1st May 2023 at around 3:30 pm. She left for her heavenly abode owing to kidney failure and diabetes.

Lt. Yaung was the motherly figure for the Gollo family and She was an extremely hardworking, disciplined and down-to-earth woman. Losing a great personality is a heavy loss for society.

She was survived by her husband, two daughters Tassum Gollo Nabam, Demin Gollo Tayum, and two sons Tamang Gollo,  Saji Gollo. Her premature demise is a great loss and irreparable for her family members as well as for society.

The Gollo Youth Association (GYA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prays that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their moment of grief.

Related Articles

May her departed soul rest in eternal peace in the heavenly abode.

Tags
Last Updated: May 2, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweshwar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Arunachal CM says Panchayati Raj Institutions have full responsibility for the development of villages

Arunachal CM says Panchayati Raj Institutions have full responsibility for the development of villages

Arunachal Pradesh: State’s 336 villages get over 250 new 4G towers

Arunachal Pradesh: State’s 336 villages get over 250 new 4G towers

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Mega Legal Service, Seva Aapke Dwar and PRO Bono Club

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Mega Legal Service, Seva Aapke Dwar and PRO Bono Club

National Civil Service Day: Mein calls upon Civil Servants to rededicate themselves for state’s progress

National Civil Service Day: Mein calls upon Civil Servants to rededicate themselves for state’s progress

Arunachal’s tribe and terrain diversity makes effective implementation of Govt. projects challenging: Secretary GOI

Arunachal’s tribe and terrain diversity makes effective implementation of Govt. projects challenging: Secretary GOI

Arunachal: Bank loans to farmers and entrepreneurs need to be timely and hassle free: Tage Taki

Arunachal: Bank loans to farmers and entrepreneurs need to be timely and hassle free: Tage Taki

Arunachal: DPGC Celebrates World Heritage Day

Arunachal: DPGC Celebrates World Heritage Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button