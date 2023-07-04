ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal : Gollo Maku Nguri passes away at 95

Maku (95) was born on Khodaso Village under Pakke Kesang district. She will be forever loved and cherished in the hearts of those she held dear.

Last Updated: July 4, 2023
Arunachal : Gollo Maku Nguri passes away at 95

ITANAGAR-  The Gollo Youth Association (GYA) deeply shocked over the sudden demise of Late. Gollo Maku Nguri, mother of Er. Gollo Tara Nguri, Chairman- Nguri Abu Society, NAS.

She left for her heavenly abode in the wee hours of 4th July, 2023, at her residence in Bormai, Taraso Circle, Papum Pare district. Maku, lived up to the ripe age of 95, and succumbed to aging.

Maku (95) was born on Khodaso Village under Pakke Kesang district. She will be forever loved and cherished in the hearts of those she held dear.

Lt. Maku was the motherly figure for the Gollo family and She was an extremely hardworking, disciplined and down-to-earth woman. Losing a great personality is a heavy loss for society.

The Gollo Youth Association (GYA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prays that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their moment of grief.

May her departed soul rest in eternal peace in the heavenly abode, said Gollo Nagu, and Gollo Toni  President and General Secretary  of the Gollo Youth Association.

