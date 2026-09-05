Arunachal Golf Association Plans Roadmap to Develop Golf and Promote State Talent﻿

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Golf Association (AGA) has outlined plans to develop a structured golf ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh, including exploring the establishment of a golf course and expanding the Association’s network of affiliated golf clubs across the state.

The decisions were discussed at an Executive Body meeting of the AGA held on September 4 at the office of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), Itanagar, under the chairmanship of AGA President Wanglat Lowangcha.

The meeting was attended by AGA Vice President Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin, (Retd); AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago; AGA Secretary General Bamang Buru and other members.

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The central focus of the meeting was to create a clear roadmap for the development of golf in Arunachal Pradesh and improve opportunities for golfers from the state to compete at national and international events.

AGA Secretary General Shri Bamang Buru informed the meeting that the Association is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, as extended to Arunachal Pradesh, and is affiliated with the Arunachal Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal golfers’ performances highlighted

The meeting also reviewed the Association’s participation and achievements in competitive golf.

AGA represented Arunachal Pradesh at the Northeast Olympic Games in Shillong in 2022, where the state contingent finished fourth among eight participating state contingents. Col (Retd) Panggin won the individual Best Net award.

The Association also highlighted subsequent performances by its members. In 2025, member Captain Dr Lobsang Dondup, a naval officer, won the Patron-in-Chief Cup.

On April 17, 2026, Col (Retd) Panggin won the IGU Senior Golf Team event. In July 2026, L. Wanglat finished runner-up in the 70-and-above category at the Centara World Amateur Championship in Hua Hin.

The Association said these performances demonstrate the potential of golfers from Arunachal Pradesh, while also pointing to the need for a more structured ecosystem to support the sport within the state.

AGA to explore golf course

A major resolution of the meeting was to explore the establishment of a golf course in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Association also resolved to invite golf clubs owned or controlled by individuals, Central agencies, public sector undertakings and Central paramilitary organisations operating in Arunachal Pradesh to affiliate with the AGA.

The proposed wider affiliation is aimed at bringing golf clubs across the state into a more coordinated framework and creating greater opportunities for golfers to participate in organised competitions.

Focus on representation and sports development

The meeting also discussed the importance of ensuring effective representation of Arunachal Pradesh in golf at national and international levels.

AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago stated that the Arunachal Golf Association is the apex golf body of the state recognised by the Arunachal Olympic Association. He said the AOA would support the development of golfers from Arunachal Pradesh and their participation in competitive events.

The meeting also discussed eligibility and representation within state-level sports structures, with officials referring to provisions of the Olympic Charter, the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the Constitution of the Indian Olympic Association.

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According to the Association, these provisions provide a framework concerning nationality, domicile and eligibility for official sporting representation. AGA Secretary General Bamang Buru also referred to provisions in the Constitution of the Arunachal Olympic Association concerning eligibility for office-bearers and official representation.

The discussions formed part of the Association’s broader effort to establish a clearer institutional framework for golf and strengthen pathways for talented players from Arunachal Pradesh.

With the proposed exploration of a golf course and wider affiliation of golf clubs, the AGA aims to build a stronger foundation for the sport and provide golfers from the state with greater opportunities to develop and compete at higher levels.