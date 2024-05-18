Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Dree Festival continue- Marathon, TT, Chess competitions held

ITANAGAR- The Golden Jubilee Dree Festival continued to shine brightly today in Itanagar, with a spectacular array of sports events that brought the community together in celebration and friendly competition.

The day was filled with exhilarating moments as athletes showcased their skills in marathon running, arm-wrestling, tug of war, and table tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- State Govt taking steps to prevent spread of rabies

The day kicked off at the break of dawn with a 15 km marathon, flagged off at the Chimpu Police Checkpoint by the Special Invitees Bamin Tari and his wife Mrs. Aido Ering Bamin. Runners dashed through the early morning mist, their spirits.

Vijay Deka from Assam blazed through the course to secure first place defending his title, followed by the determined efforts of Bipin Munda and Kipa Taruh who finished second and third respectively.

In the women’s marathon, Jyoti Mane from Shi Yomi district emerged victorious for the third consecutive year, with Nedi Nyi and Yabang Tali close behind.

As the sun climbed higher, the excitement moved to the Dree Ground at Papu Nalla, Naharlagun, where the Table Tennis, arm-wrestling and tug of war competitions took center stage.

Arunachal: State Govt taking steps to prevent spread of rabies

Koj Rissang proved his might by defeating Khoda Talyang in a nail-biting arm-wrestling final. Meanwhile, the tug of war saw a fierce contest with Tanw United FC defending their title pulling their way to victory against Haaki Ajing FC.

In the second session, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as Mr. and Mrs. Narang Tani Nagung and Mr. and Mrs. Punyo Tuthu, along with special invitee Nanya, graced the kickoff ceremony for table tennis, chess, and traditional games and sports.

Their presence added a touch of grandeur to the already festive environment.