Arunachal: Gogo FC Clinches Maiden Claretine Super League Title in Thrilling Finale

ZIRO- The inaugural Claretine Super League (CSL) concluded on a spectacular note at Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro, with Gogo FC lifting the championship trophy after a dramatic victory over Shaolin Soccer Club.

The grand finale kept spectators on edge until the final moments when Tage Eda of Gogo FC scored the decisive goal in the dying seconds of the second half, securing a historic win and marking Gogo FC’s name in CSL history.

In the semi-finals, Gogo FC defeated Vikings FC 2-0, while Shaolin Soccer Club edged past Legion FC 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Also Read- Summer Badminton Championship Concludes in Daporijo with Call for ‘No to Drugs, Yes to Badminton’

Individual awards went to standout performers: Egu Mihu (Shaolin Soccer Club) was named Best Player, Duggum Loya earned Best Defender, Dareh Tapi (Gogo FC) was Best Goalkeeper, and Ngilyang Niting (Gogo FC) finished as the Highest Scorer.

The finale was attended by Colonel Samudra Sharma, Commanding Officer, 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Itanagar, as Chief Guest, along with faculty and college dignitaries.

Also Read- Diploma in Yoga Education Concludes in Pasighat

Eight teams participated in the league—Legion FC, Gogo FC, Zlatan FC, Vikings FC, Phoenix FC, Z Hills, Titans FC, and Shaolin Soccer Club—divided into two pools. The tournament kicked off on September 2, 2025, after an auction of 96 registered players on August 22, and was inaugurated on August 29, coinciding with National Sports Day.

The first edition of CSL has set a new benchmark for campus sporting excellence, camaraderie, and competitive spirit in Ziro.