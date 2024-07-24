Arunachal: GOC 2 Mountain Division calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- General Officer Commanding Major General VS Deshpande, 2 Mountain Division called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th July 2024.

They discussed the international border, the Vibrant Village programme, and the implementation of Sadbhava projects by the Army, assisting the local population.

The GOC also made a detailed presentation on the celebration being planned on the occasion of ‘Walong Day’ on 14th November 2024, highlighting the bravery of our troops and cooperation of the local citizens who fought alongside the army.

It is intended to honour those people for their valuable contributions. The Army also plans to conduct various adventure and cultural programme which will harness the tourism potential of the State in the eastern region.

The Governor complimented the officers and troops of 2 Mountain Division for their alertness on the borders and for effective Sadhavana projects for the welfare of the population.

The GOC assured the Governor that the troops and officers of the 2 Mountain Division would leave no stone unturned to ensure tranquility, and development in its area of responsibility, while maintaining very cordial relations with the administration and the people of the State.