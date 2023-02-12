Arunachal: goatery unit distributed in Longding district

LONGDING- The launching programme for goatery unit distribution under the CSS- National Livestock Mission ( Rural backyard Development Programme for Goat/Sheep ) 2021-22 was organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry Veterinary and Dairy Development Longding district, Longding on 11th February 2023 where 20 nos. Of beneficiaries were distributed 6 goats each that includes 5 females and 1 male each.

Total of 117 beneficiaries will be benefitted from this scheme in the district.

The occasion was graced by Deputy Commissioner Longding Bani Lego . Mr Lego, told urged to avail the scheme provided by the government in a responsible manner in order to generate sustainable income.

He advises the beneficiaries to take up Animal husbandry activities / livestock rearing as livelihood activity and he told the farmers to take proper care of the goatery units given to them and allow the goats to reproduce and multiply. It will in future ensure high profit and income.

He said that the District administration is always at the forefront and committed to provide efficient delivery of public services.

Dr. T.S. Miji District Veterinary Officer Longding explained the details about the scheme and he mentioned that this is a 100 percent subsidy scheme to assist and encourage poor/marginalized farmers to partake in Animal Husbandry and for upliftment of livelihood.

He further added that Veterinary department Longding hope that all the beneficiaries would take care of the goatery distributed and will help to grow their nos in days to come.

Dr. C.A.Tingkhatra Senior Veterinary Officer Kanubari has highlighted the feeding and management of goatery rearing to the beneficiaries.

Medication, Vaccination and prevention of diseases in goatery was explained in details by Dr Mitek Tarang Veterinary Officer Longding.