ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: goatery unit distributed in Longding district

Total of 117 beneficiaries will be benefitted from this scheme in the district.

Last Updated: February 12, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: goatery unit distributed in Longding district

LONGDING-  The launching programme for goatery unit distribution under the CSS- National Livestock Mission ( Rural backyard Development Programme for Goat/Sheep ) 2021-22 was organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry Veterinary and Dairy Development Longding district, Longding on 11th February 2023 where 20 nos. Of beneficiaries were distributed 6 goats each that includes 5 females and 1 male each.

Total of 117 beneficiaries will be benefitted from this scheme in the district.

President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh

The occasion was graced by Deputy Commissioner Longding Bani Lego . Mr Lego, told urged to avail the scheme provided by the government in a responsible manner in order to generate sustainable income.

Related Articles

He advises the beneficiaries to take up Animal husbandry activities / livestock rearing as livelihood activity and he told the farmers  to take proper care of  the goatery units given to them and allow the  goats to reproduce and multiply. It will in future ensure high profit and income.

Arunachal: ZVCMS organizes free eye camps for commercial truck drivers

He said that the District administration is always at the forefront and committed to provide efficient delivery of public services.

Dr. T.S. Miji District Veterinary Officer Longding explained the details about the scheme and he mentioned that this is a 100 percent subsidy scheme to assist and encourage poor/marginalized farmers to partake in Animal Husbandry and for upliftment of livelihood.

He further added that Veterinary department Longding hope that all the beneficiaries would take care of the goatery distributed and will help to grow their nos in days to come.

Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

Dr. C.A.Tingkhatra Senior Veterinary Officer Kanubari has highlighted the feeding and management of  goatery rearing to the beneficiaries.

Medication, Vaccination and prevention of diseases in goatery was explained in details by  Dr Mitek Tarang Veterinary Officer Longding.

Tags
Last Updated: February 12, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong lays foundation for the construction of a auditorium cum convention hall at JN College, Pasighat

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong lays foundation for the construction of a auditorium cum convention hall at JN College, Pasighat

Arunachal: BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

Arunachal: BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

Arunachal: Adi Mishing Baane Kebang observes its 11th foundation day

Arunachal: Adi Mishing Baane Kebang observes its 11th foundation day

Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

YUPIA- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized its Annual Skill Mela cum Skill Development Sensitization and Awareness Rally

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Yupia

Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

Arunachal: Road connectivity to Yangtse sector completed from two axis: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Road connectivity to Yangtse sector completed from two axis: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Anpum village celebrates 1st ever Anpum Day with the theme- ‘rise, awake and united forever’

Arunachal: Anpum village celebrates 1st ever Anpum Day with the theme- ‘rise, awake and united forever’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button