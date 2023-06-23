ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: GKIYF protest March demanding installation of 4G Tower in Katan and Sumsing

Due to non - availability of telecommunication connectivity,  the public residing in the  area are not aware with happenings even in the district, state , nation and rest of the world.

Arunachal: GKIYF protest March demanding installation of 4G Tower in Katan and Sumsing

YINGKIONG-  Geku – Katan Intellectual Youth Forum ( GKIYF ) in collaboration with various students’ organisations had organised peaceful foot march rally from Geku to Yingkiong in Upper Siang District, demanding immediate installation of 4G mobile network towers at Katan circle and Sumsing village of Geku circle today.

Covering around 45 KM, the rally was participated by more than 50 students from various organisations including All Geku Students’ Union (AGSU), All Sumsing Students’ Association (ASSA), All Sibum Students’ Association (ASSA), All Jeru Students’ Union (AJSU), All Pongging Students’ Union (APSU), All Padu Students’ Union (APSU) and All Silli Jeying Students’ Union.

Arunachal: Rain and Landslides disrupts surface communications in several districts

Inspite of repeated representations, the said villages have neither received any proper telecommunication connection nor internet service within their close vicinity, it said.

Katan Circle is located at the southern most part of the district, sharing district boundary with East Siang and takes one and half hour only to reach from Pasighat.

Due to non – availability of telecommunication connectivity,  the public residing in the  area are not aware with happenings even in the district, state , nation and rest of the world.

The organisations further said that their democratic movement shall be continued if the demand is not fulfilled.

