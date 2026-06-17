Arunachal: Girl Toppers of Classes X and XII Felicitated for Outstanding Academic Achievement

YUPIA — The Women and Child Development Department, Papum Pare, felicitated four girl student toppers of Classes X and XII under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme during a programme held at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia.

The event recognised outstanding academic performances by girl students from schools across the district and aimed to encourage greater participation and achievement in education among girls.

Miss Yangam Maying of PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, who topped Class X, along with Class XII stream toppers Miss Bamang Yamu of GHSS Kimin (Humanities), Miss Nangram Lily of PM Shri GHSS Doimukh (Science) and Miss Nabam Pumin of GHSS Sagalee (Commerce), were felicitated with cash awards of ₹10,000 each and citations.

Also Read- JioBlackRock Integrates Overnight Fund with Jio Payments Bank’s Savings Pro

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Lobsang Tsering, stressed that education should go beyond the accumulation of academic degrees and contribute to the development of aptitude, skills and overall personality.

He encouraged students to cultivate reading habits and remain informed about current affairs through newspapers and books, describing reading as an important tool for lifelong learning and personal development.

Speaking on the significance of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, the Deputy Commissioner said the programme was launched to address gender-related social challenges and promote the education of girl children.

Also Read- Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

He observed that while Arunachal Pradesh has comparatively fewer issues related to female infanticide and generally treats daughters and sons equally, certain social concerns continue to affect the welfare of girls. He urged students to focus on becoming responsible and morally grounded individuals alongside pursuing academic success.

Superintendent of Police, Papum Pare, Taru Gusar, congratulated the awardees and said the cash incentives were intended as a gesture of encouragement for the students to continue striving for excellence.

He highlighted the importance of consistency, perseverance and focus in today’s competitive environment and encouraged the students to work hard and bring pride to their families and the state.

Also Read- Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Deputy Director of School Education, T.T. Tara, said the award was unique because it specifically recognised the achievements of girl students and served as motivation for others to excel academically.

He noted that girls have increasingly performed well in competitive examinations across the country and attributed such achievements to the combined efforts of students, teachers and parents.

Earlier, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, Smt. Jaya Aba, outlined the objectives of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme and informed that the district annually honours Class X and XII toppers through certificates and cash awards.

She said the initiative seeks to motivate girl students to pursue higher goals in education and life with confidence and determination.

The programme was attended by officials of the Women and Child Development Department, teachers, parents and students.