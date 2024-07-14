Arunachal: Gift of knowledge is the biggest gift of all: DC Vivek H.P

ZIRO- ‘Vidhya Daan’ or the gift of knowledge by a human to another human is the biggest possible gift and the same exercise needs to be carried out at the whole Lower Subansiri District, said Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P here today.

Inaugurating the 2nd batch of elementary English learning class for the gaon-buras and buris of Diibo village and distributing study materials at the Tanyang Putu Diibo School, chief guest DC Vivek H.P said the voluntary English elementary learning exercise initiated by Public Interpretator (PI) Yachang Tacho for the enthusiastic sexagenarians is an exemplary exercise not only confined to the district but worth emulating in the state and India ’, said the DC, while applauding the two voluntary teachers along with the PI.

While pointing out that enlightment of elementary English would immensely help the gaon buras and buris in putting their own signatures in the official papers and also detecting forgeries and misdeeds in official transactions, the DC assured to help in procuring reading, writing and IEC materials by the District Administration.

Guest of Honour and DIPRO Gyati Kacho said there was no age bar nor time limit to gain knowledge and this innovative and exemplary learning exercise by sexagenarians of Diibo belt need to be emulated and similarly practiced at other villages of the valley.

The man behind this noble exercise and the state silver medalist for this venture Yachang Tacho, former Diibo Gaon Bura and Public Interpretator at DC office Ziro informed 34 gaon buras and buris had enrolled for the 2nd batch. ‘Last year 27 of them had enrolled out of which 17 passed out successfully, informed Tacho, while informing the classes are held every Sunday from 2 to 4 pm daily’.

Tacho further informed that the village gaon buras and buris had so far solved 26 civil cases, halted open-defecations in the villages, enforced ban on sale of IMFL liquors and supplemented the afforestration campaign by the district administration.

The programme was attended by 40 gaon buras and buris and villagers of Diibo village. (DIPRO).