Arunachal: GHC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden Yumken Bagra

ITANAGAR- The Gauhati High Court today cancelled the bail application granted to the Yumken Bagra, accused of sexually abuse of 21 students case by a trial court in Yupia earlier in February this year.

Special POCSO Court in Yupia in the Papum Pare district granted bail to the Hostel warden Yumken Bagra on February 02, 2023. The decision caused a lot of outrage amongst parents and the villagers, compelling the Gauhati High Court to take up a suo moto case on July 20.

While cancelling the bail granted to the accused by a Special POCSO Court, the single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Mehta slammed the trial court and asserted the need to sensitize judges handling POCSO cases.

Slamming the trial court for its decision to allow the accused to be out on bail, Chief Justice Mehta stated that the majority of the victims’ medical records support their assertions of having been assaulted sexually due to visible signs of abuse in their private areas, yet the Special Judge in the POCSO Act Cases in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, granted the accused bail.

In this case, the accused Warden sexually assaulted 21 children (15 girls and 6 boys), aged 6 to 12 years between 2019 to 2022. The accused Warden forced the children staying as boarders in the Hostel to watch pornographic movies and repeatedly subjected them to sexual assault.

Yumken Bagra, a warden of the Government residential school in Karo village in Shi-Yomi district, sexually assaulted and molested 21 children, during 2019 to 2022 in the school’s hostels.

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident. After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.