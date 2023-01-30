Arunachal: GC of Loda Welfare Society held at Mebua

SEPPA- The fifth general conference of the Loda Welfare Society (LWS) was held at Mebua village here today.

Attending the conference, All Nyishi Students’ Union ( ANSU ) President Nabam Dodum said one of the most important aspects of rearticulating unity and progress is to emphasize the need for fairness to other clans and fellow living beings alike.

He urged the Loda people not to ask what it can do for its own people, but what it can do for the development of the state as a whole.

“The unity and fraternity maintained amongst you all should also benefit other people,” he said.

CEO Smart City Itanagar spoke on the importance of social development and the individual’s role in shaping society.

As people play the most important role in shaping the status of any clan or society; education is responsible for shaping a person. Therefore, education is the backbone of any society, it plays a crucial role in imparting various skills, values, and awareness. If a society has a higher literacy rate, it will lead to a lower unemployment rate and inclusive growth, he said.

Stating that good citizens are the greatest asset of any country, he advised the Loda society to become good and responsible people and contribute to the district and state as a whole.

Informing about the conference, LWS Advisor SD Loda said apart from showcasing various cultural events, meritorious achievers in academics, sports, as well as other fields, were also felicitated.

He said Loda people from four villages under East Kameng- Kafla, Tatatara, Loda, and Mebua are attending the three-day program.