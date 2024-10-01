Arunachal: Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

ITANAGAR- The Gauhati High Court recently imposed a cost of Rs. 5000/- on the Arunachal Pradesh Government authorities for not furnishing a status report on the four-laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH 415.

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona. The division bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Kardak Ete further observed the poor road conditions and lack of progress in construction.

The Court vide order dated August 27 had asked the State Government to place the status report of the project indicating the progress made upto August 31, 2024. However, the Government Advocate could not produce the same.

highlighting the deplorable condition of NH-415 between Banderdewa to Itanagar section. The Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the condition of the road from Barapani Bridge to A-Sector area of Naharlagun, which is of a length of 3.95 KM, a flyover is envisaged to be constructed. It was further submitted that only 11 pillars out of 147 numbers of total pillars have been constructed.

It was highlighted by the petitioners that the State has not constructed a footpath alongside the said stretch of road which causes immense public inconvenience in traversing 3.95 Km stretch where the over-bridge is envisaged/planned, which causes immense problem to pedestrians, especially for the ladies.

It was further submitted that after the registration of the present PIL, some half-hearted topping work has been done in two sides of the road which is still not motorable and therefore, the traffic congestion in that area has become a bane for the citizens.

The Court directed the Government authorities to ensure that on the next date the status report of the work is placed before it without fail.

The Court further asked the contractors to inform it of the reasons why appropriate men, machineries and equipments have not been put to use from the commencement of contract till date.

The next hearing of the PIL is listed again on October 28.