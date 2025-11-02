Arunachal: Gas Blowout in Kharsang Oil field Enters Fourth Day

KHARSANG- A high-pressure gas blowout at Well No. 76 of the Kharsang Oil Field in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district has entered its fourth day, raising serious concerns about industrial safety and environmental management in the region.

The incident began on October 30, when efforts to close a newly drilled well reportedly went awry due to a malfunction in the blowout preventer (BOP) — a crucial safety mechanism designed to contain pressure surges. The failure allowed large volumes of methane gas and traces of oil to escape violently, creating a continuous jet that remains uncontrolled as of Sunday.

Local witnesses described the scene as a “roaring inferno of gas,” visible from several kilometres away, though no fire has yet ignited. Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent public access, warning villagers to remain at a safe distance due to the risk of explosion and air quality deterioration.

The operator, GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd (GEPL), has sought emergency assistance from Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), both of which have dispatched specialized well-control experts and equipment. Teams are reportedly implementing a multi-phase containment plan, including injecting heavy drilling mud and circulation materials to suppress pressure.

A GEPL spokesperson stated that the company is “working tirelessly with partners to regain control, prioritizing safety and community welfare,” but provided no timeframe for containment.

The Kharsang blowout has revived memories of a similar 2011 incident at the same field’s Well No. 60, which led to a massive fire and mass displacement of residents. Environmental groups have voiced alarm at the recurrence, emphasizing the fragility of the region’s biodiversity and the proximity of water bodies supporting local communities.

“This unchecked methane release threatens both climate and groundwater,” said Tilling Perme of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, calling for a suspension of drilling until safety protocols are independently audited.

As containment operations continue amid mounting scrutiny, experts warn that prolonged methane venting could exacerbate greenhouse emissions and pose long-term ecological damage. Monitoring teams remain on-site, tracking air quality and potential ignition hazards.