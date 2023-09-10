Arunachal: Galo Feature Film 'The Redemption' Sweeps 12 Major Awards

MUMBAI- ( By Nyato Mosing ) In a historic moment for the cinematic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, the Galo feature film “The Redemption” has emerged as a powerhouse on the international and national film circuits, clinching 12 prestigious awards. This riveting tale, woven with native nuances and compelling storytelling, has transcended borders to garner accolades and recognition at various film festivals. Its triumph not only signifies a milestone achievement for the filmmakers but also heralds a new dawn for the burgeoning film industry in Arunachal Pradesh, echoing a resonant message of artistic excellence and cultural resonance on a grand stage.

At the helm of this cinematic revolution is Hali Welly, a multifaceted personality hailing from remote Sheba Village, East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India. Beyond his Civil Engineering profession, Hali nurtures a deep-seated passion for cinema, dedicating his leisure time to this creative pursuit.

A revered figure in the regional film industry, he has significantly influenced the local cinematic scene in various capacities – not only as the president of the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) but also as the creative director of the popular reality show ‘Sadak Ka Superstars’ in 2020. His role as a line producer for notable projects, including his short film ‘Aaba’ (Berlinale 2017) and the recent Bollywood movie “Bhediya”(2022), and his initiatives in spearheading numerous memorable projects, have solidified his standing as a beacon of creativity and a nurturer of talent in Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and cinematic tapestry.

Beginning a New Chapter in Filmmaking

Directed by the visionary Hali Welly and produced by Alison Welly of Space Miracle Studios Pvt Ltd, “The Redemption” stands as a beacon of social awareness and cinematic brilliance. The film, which explores the depths of human emotions and intertwines themes of hope, despair, redemption, and friendship, has placed Arunachal Pradesh firmly on the cinematic map, highlighting the resilience and indomitable spirit of humanity.

A Trailblazing Production

In an ambitious endeavour, the team embarked on an unprecedented journey to shoot the entire film in the picturesque yet remote district of West Siang in Northeast India. Despite communication bottlenecks and other challenges, the production forged ahead, leveraging the untrained and raw talents from the Galo community, fostering budding interest in filmmaking in the region and creating new employment opportunities.

With the initiative to better showcase the untouched beauty of West Siang to the world, director Hali Welly utilized the ProRes Raw format for the first time in the state’s history, capturing the pristine landscapes with unparalleled detail and clarity. This initiative not only narrated a gripping tale but also aimed to boost tourism in the region, allowing audiences worldwide to witness the region’s splendor through the lens of cinema.

Despite the prevailing dominance of Bollywood and Tollywood, Welly is crafting a niche with authentic narratives like “The Redemption”, a film rooted in true stories. “We cannot compete with Bollywood and Tollywood; moreover, there are no financiers ready to chip in funds for our local movies, as distributors don’t purchase our films due to various reasons known only to them.” Welly lamented, highlighting the financial and distribution barriers local cinema faces.

A Riveting Tale of Hope and Renewal

At the heart of “The Redemption” is a powerful storyline that delves deep into the complexities of human experience. Central characters Oyi and Api embark on a journey from darkness to light, embodying resilience, compassion, and renewal, and taking the audience on a psychological roller coaster that unveils disturbing truths and overturns the climax, presenting a narrative that is both captivating and thought-provoking.

A Journey of International Acclaim

The international accolades began pouring in after the team was honoured with the ‘Honorable Jury Mention Award’ at the Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival 2023 (Mumbai, Maharashtra) on Sunday. The film, co-written by Duyu Tabyo and Hali Welly, and featuring cinematography by Samuel Ranglong and music by Motto Rime, has been celebrated for its emotionally charged narrative and thought-provoking themes. The following esteemed platforms have recognized the film’s excellence:

Rome International Film Awards 2023 (Italy, Rome) Best Director Feature Film

Best Poster Feature Film

Best Action Feature Film Benelux International Film Festival 2023 (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Outstanding Achievement Award Feature Film Crown Point International Film Festival 2023 (Chicago, IL) Best 1st Time Director Feature Film Athens International Art Film Festival 2023 (Athens, Greece) Honorable mention (Best Feature film) Dubai International Cine Carnival 2023 (Dubai, UAE) Critics Choice Award (Best feature film) Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival 2023 (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Honorable Jury Mention (Best Feature Film) Indian Independent Film Festival 2023 (Kolkata, West Bengal) Best Film on Women Feature Film 7th Art Independent International Film Festival 2023 (Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) Honorable Mention (Best Feature Film) Nitiin International Film Festival (Pulau Pinang, Malaysia) Winner (Best Asian Feature Film)

Winner (Best Women’s Feature Film) Cannes World Film Festival (Cannes, France) Official Selection Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (Kolkata, West Bengal) Official Selection

These accolades showcase the universal appeal and resonance of the narrative crafted in “The Redemption”, placing it firmly on the global cinema map.

Celebrating Global Cinema at ICFF-23

The Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival 2023 (ICFF), which kick-started on 10th September 2023, showcased an exceptional array of 22 narrative features, documentaries, and short films from across the globe. Notable entries like “Sitaramam” and “777 Charlie” highlighted the vibrant diversity and creativity within the global film industry, setting a stage that celebrates the communion of art and storytelling from various cultures and perspectives.

Acknowledgment and Gratitude

At the Gala Award function in Mumbai, a proud Hali Welly acknowledged the team’s efforts stating, “The entire team behind ‘The Redemption’ is incredibly proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the Indian Cine Film Festival, Mumbai. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone involved in the making of this film.” The ceremony was attended by producer Mrs. Alison Welly and sound designer Motto Rime, representing the vibrant and passionate team behind the film.

Conclusion

As “The Redemption” continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of cinema, which not only entertains but fosters dialogue and social awareness. The film emerges as a beacon of hope, narrating a tale that is as gripping as it is enlightening, encouraging viewers to embark on a journey of self-reflection and empathy.

In the days to come, “The Redemption” is expected to continue its victorious journey, inspiring audiences and critics alike with its depth of narrative and cinematic brilliance. Congratulations to the entire team for crafting a film that is not only a cinematic delight but also a catalyst for social change and awareness.

For further inquiries and details about the film and its upcoming screenings, please contact Space Miracle Studios Pvt Ltd.