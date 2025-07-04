Arunachal: Gabriel Wangsu Inaugurates Custom Hiring Center under NMEO-OP at Gorubanda, Banderdewa

BANDERDEWA- In a significant step towards agricultural modernization, Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development, inaugurated a Custom Hiring Center (CHC) under the National Mission on Edible Oil–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) at Gorubanda under the Banderdewa Circle today.

The CHC aims to provide a one-stop solution for oil palm farmers, enabling them to access tractors and modern farm equipment at nominal rates. This is expected to ease large-scale oil palm cultivation and improve productivity. Implementation will be governed by formal agreements between the Agriculture Department and farmer groups, with clear accountability clauses.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, government officials, and agri-entrepreneurs, Minister Wangsu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making oil palm cultivation a flagship mission in Arunachal Pradesh. “Oil palm is a national priority crop,” he stated, highlighting India’s dependence on palm oil imports. “With a target of 40,000 hectares for Arunachal by 2025-26, we must work together to achieve it.”

He informed that nearly 50% of the target area has already been covered under NMEO-OP and emphasized the government’s complete support — including saplings, technical assistance, drip irrigation, and input subsidies. He called on stakeholders, especially youth and farmers, to treat this as both an economic opportunity and a national responsibility.

The Minister also called upon Patanjali Foods Pvt. Ltd., the designated Oil Palm Developer for the region, to ensure transparency and sincerity in the supply of planting material and training programs. He urged farmers to report any irregularities to uphold accountability.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Shri Hormin Camdir Teli, President of the All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers’ Association, Wangsu assured to review demands for training centers, harvesting structures, and fencing support.

Officials Speak on the Economic Potential

Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija stressed that this mission is not just about farming but about contributing to national economic goals. “The demand for palm oil will remain high. Farmers must rise to the challenge,” he urged.

Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Ms. Vishakha Yadav, emphasized that over ₹40,000 crore is spent annually on palm oil imports. “It’s time we empower our local farmers to reduce this dependency,” she said, assuring full administrative support.

T.D. Neckom, Director of Agriculture and State Nodal Officer, traced the journey of oil palm cultivation in Arunachal back to 2013 and credited the structured market linkage now in place as a major milestone.

Focus on Women and Youth Participation

ZPC Papum Pare, Smt. Nabam Yakum, urged women farmers to take leadership in this movement. “Women are the backbone of agriculture in Arunachal. Your involvement is essential,” she said.

Progressive farmer Shri Nabam Sango shared his success, citing a June harvest of 20,000 kg of palm fruit, showcasing the crop’s high yield and income potential for rural youth.

Representatives from Patanjali Foods Pvt. Ltd., and the District Agriculture Office also spoke at the event.

Earlier in the day, the Minister flagged off a tractor for the CHC and led a symbolic mass plantation drive as part of the NMEO-OP initiative.