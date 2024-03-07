Arunachal: Gabriel D Wangsu inaugurates Multiple projects  

KANUBARI- Gabriel D. Wangsu, MLA 58- Kanubari (ST) AC inaugurated an “Open Gym” here at Kanubari along with 56 other projects implemented by different departments under various central and state government schemes at Kanubari Sub-division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list Includes 27 projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and 5 projects under Arunachal Jal Sankalp, 7 school and community hall buildings implemented by PWD, 8 Panchayat Bhavan cum Common Service Centre, 5 projects by Power Department, 3 by RWD, 2 by UD& Housing and one by Rural Development.

Also Read- Nani Opo appointed as BJP ST Morcha national vice-president

While inaugurating these projects, the MLA said that the government has envisioned and is determined to make each and every individual reap the benefit of developmental schemes and as a result, these many projects are being dedicated to the denizens on this day.

He advised them to utilize and maintain these assets with utmost care. He said that the government envisages to make each project self-sustainable with equal participation from the general public.

While appreciating the department of PHE & WS for successfully completing the projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, he informed that it’s implementation was a huge challenge in this water scarcity district and also acknowledged the involvement of administration, panchayat and general public for accomplishing this task.

With this, he emphasised on the protection of the catchment area and to maintain the water source for future use.

He advised everyone to take ownership of any infrastructure made by the government and look after the maintenance and operation of the same instead of expecting from the government.

Also Read- PM Modi will inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9

The MLA while dwelling on the need for improving the education scenario in the Sub-division, he called for strengthening the School Management Committee and assured to make adequate number of teachers and furniture available in the schools.

In the wake of ensuing simultaneous elections, he urged everyone to follow the election protocols and co-operate with officials on duty to ensure peaceful and free & fair election.

ADC Kanubari B. Tawsik, ZPM Lawnu Mrs Nyeman Wangsu and Zpm Chubam Mrs Ngamjan Wangpan along with HOD were present.