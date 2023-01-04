Arunachal: Gabriel D Wangsu attended XIXth Annual Week Celebrated by AWSU

LONGDING- Gabriel D Wangsu, the HMLA 58 Kanubari AC attended the concluding ceremony of the week long XIX Annual week celebration of the All Wanu Student Union (AWSU) as Chief Guest at Wanu Village. He was accompanied by Nyatum Doke DIPRO Longding as Guest of Honour.

While speaking at the occasion GD Wangsu talked about various initiatives being taken toward development of Wanu village. He also agreed to the demand of community hall for the village and a Tractor to the Women groups for making the women group economically sustainable. He said that he will be focusing more on the skill development of youths and the villagers in the coming days to increase the employability of the villagers and youth of his constituency.

On the occasion Nyatum Doke also spoke, he appealed the youth to stay aware from harmful substances like Drugs and urged them to focus on their goal and hone their skills for brighter future. He said that Wanu village has great potential for becoming a tourist hotspot, but its potentials need to be identified and documented first.

It is worth mentioning that AWSU which is a federal unit of Wancho Students’ Union Celebrates Annual Week every year. This year the celebration started on 29th December 2022 with theme “Strengthening of Students’ Foundation. Various literary, cultural and sports competition is organized during the celebration for the students and the youth.

The program was attended by Chief of village, GPC, Gaon Bura, PRI members, GS AWWWS, Student community and the villagers.