Arunachal: Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Chowna Mein, inaugurated the annex building — described as a “new age learning center” — at the District Library in Namsai on February 12, 2026. The programme was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary of Public Libraries Mrs Mamta Riba, Director Public Libraries Mrs. Yanga Rigia Ete, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, senior officials, and students.

Addressing the gathering, Mein said the event symbolised more than the opening of a new building, calling it a purposeful initiative aimed at encouraging reading habits alongside the use of modern learning facilities. Reflecting on his earlier association with the Namsai Club Library, he noted the transition from limited resources to a technologically equipped learning space, stressing that contemporary education involves not only reading but also processing knowledge.

Also Read- NSCN-K (KK) Cadre Surrenders in Tirap

Highlighting Namsai’s transformation from a geographically isolated region into a developing hub, the Deputy Chief Minister urged stakeholders to engage in collective discussions ahead of Statehood Day to shape the district’s future trajectory.

He emphasised balanced growth across sectors such as education, industry, tourism, heritage, and human resource development, while also calling for environmental responsibility through plantation drives and cleanliness initiatives. Mein further indicated that the state government would explore establishing similar new-age learning centres in every district in upcoming budgetary plans.

Also Read- Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom described libraries as “temples of learning” and recalled his childhood experiences with illustrated literature, while pointing to expanding educational infrastructure in the state. He highlighted outreach initiatives like the “Library on Wheels” programme, which aims to extend reading access to anganwadis and younger children, and sought additional staffing support to manage the expanding facilities.

Secretary of Public Libraries Mamta Riba characterised the developments as part of a gradual shift in reading culture within the aspirational district of Namsai, noting the library’s role as a public service institution.

Also Read- Arunachal Pushes Adventure Sports on Global Stage

Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa said the facility is the first fully automated public library in Arunachal Pradesh, offering online services and functioning six days a week from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM. He reported that visitor numbers have increased significantly, from about 2,005 to over 42,000, reflecting growing public engagement.

Khampa added that 61 small libraries are being set up across the district under the Library on Wheels initiative. While acknowledging the increasing use of technology and artificial intelligence, he underlined that reading habits remain central to youth development, describing the public library as a “people’s university” promoting inclusive and accessible learning.

The event also included the distribution of awards to winners of literary competitions organised to mark the 150th year of the song Vande Mataram. Officials described the initiative as a step towards fostering modern, inclusive, and community-driven learning in Namsai district.