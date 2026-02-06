Arunachal: Full-Scale Earthquake Mock Drill on Feb 9

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh, which falls under Seismic Zone VI, has been conducting regular mock drills and simulations of high-intensity earthquake scenarios since 2002 to strengthen disaster response preparedness, State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Table Top Exercise on a multi-state earthquake scenario held in Itanagar, Dani Sulu, Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), said the state has regularly simulated earthquake scenarios of up to 7.8 magnitude to enhance response readiness, resource mobilisation and inter-departmental coordination.

Sulu emphasised the importance of empowering State and District Disaster Management Authorities to lead disaster response at the local level, noting that early and decentralised action is crucial in reducing casualties and damage during major seismic events.

The exercise was conducted by the Department of Disaster Management, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the participants, Nadeem Arshad, Senior Consultant (Operations), NDMA, said the multi-state exercise was aimed at assessing preparedness levels, strengthening inter-state coordination and improving response mechanisms. He underlined that disasters do not follow administrative boundaries, making coordinated planning and joint response essential.

As part of the exercise, NDMA presented a detailed earthquake scenario, focusing on timely decision-making, effective communication and coordinated action among multiple stakeholders. Officials also highlighted emerging disaster risks in the state, including the identification of 32 high-risk glacial lakes that increase vulnerability to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), underscoring the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness.

The table top exercise provided a platform for participating departments and agencies to review preparedness measures, identify gaps and strengthen coordination. A full-scale mock exercise simulating a major earthquake is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2026.

The multi-state exercise is being held simultaneously in Mizoram and Meghalaya. District administrations and District Disaster Management Officers from West Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region participated virtually, along with representatives from key response agencies including the Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.