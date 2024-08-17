ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Full preparation on for Pre-Solung festival celebration at Rayang village

Last Updated: August 17, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Full preparation on for pre-Solung festival celebration at Rayang village

RUKSIN / PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- With the biggest festival of Adi community ‘Solung’ round the corner, the pre-Solung festival celebration is going on in full swing in Rayang village of Ruksin Sub-Division here in East Siang District which will be held from 25th to 27th August next, informed, Kengam Gao, Organizing Chairman of Ruksin pre-Solung celebration.

In a press statement today, Kengam Gao said that the Rayang village nestled adjacent to the Assam Arunachal boundary is going to organize the pre-Solung festival in a befitting manner for the first time in Rayang.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also informed that the celebrity like Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season-3 winner will perform live on the 27th night of the celebration besides renown singer Gemo Diyum performing on 26th and young singer from Mebo, Gisang Megu on 25th night to enthrall the audiences and participants in the pre-Solung festival celebration.

While Tabang Saroh, Rayang village Head Gaon Burah, Bajom Saroh, Advisor of the Pre-Solung festival celebration and Obang Saroh, village secretary of Rayang village have appealed everyone in and around Ruksin to join in the mega celebration of pre-Solung festival. They also said that local MLA Ninong Ering, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao will also be there during the celebration.

Also Read- A trekking program held in Tawang under the name ‘The Merak Lama Trail’

They also informed that, though the Solung festival of Adis is celebrated from the 1st of September every year, the advance Solung festival celebration is being planned in order to bring and celebrate together all the communities the village and neighboring areas, as during the actual day of Solung festival on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of September every household individuals and community are mostly busy in performing their traditional rituals of Solung.

“We are looking forward to a joyous celebration of advance Solung festival with wholehearted active participation from all quarters this year for which preparations are going on in full swing”, added the organizing committee and village HGB and secretary.

Tags
Last Updated: August 17, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University (HU) organized the workshop on ‘Practical utility of Agriculture field implements for Organic and inorganic Farming’

Arunachal: Himalayan University (HU) organized the workshop on ‘Practical utility of Agriculture field implements for Organic and inorganic Farming’

Arunachal: 'Hum BJP me aaye- BJP kitna hum me aaya?' Ashok Singhal asks party workers in Tawang

Arunachal: ‘Hum BJP me aaye- BJP kitna hum me aaya?’ Ashok Singhal asks party workers in Tawang

Arunachal: Aohali village of East Siang Dist becomes state’s first Zero Hunting village

Arunachal: Aohali village of East Siang Dist becomes state’s first Zero Hunting village

Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

Arunachal: International seminar on oral traditions held at RIWATCH

Arunachal: International seminar on oral traditions held at RIWATCH

Arunachal: 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' Campaign held at Chongkham

Arunachal: ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ Campaign held at Chongkham

Arunachal: Rashtram Sarvopari Programme held at Seppa

Arunachal: Rashtram Sarvopari Programme held at Seppa

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra, cycle rally held for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tawang

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra, cycle rally held for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tawang

Arunachal: Contractor’s bodies oppose demand for repeal of APDBE&P Act

Arunachal: Contractor’s bodies oppose demand for repeal of APDBE&P Act

Flood in Siang River damages paddy fields of 50 families from Mer village

Flood in Siang River damages paddy fields of 50 families from Mer village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button