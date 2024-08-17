Arunachal: Full preparation on for pre-Solung festival celebration at Rayang village

RUKSIN / PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- With the biggest festival of Adi community ‘Solung’ round the corner, the pre-Solung festival celebration is going on in full swing in Rayang village of Ruksin Sub-Division here in East Siang District which will be held from 25th to 27th August next, informed, Kengam Gao, Organizing Chairman of Ruksin pre-Solung celebration.

In a press statement today, Kengam Gao said that the Rayang village nestled adjacent to the Assam Arunachal boundary is going to organize the pre-Solung festival in a befitting manner for the first time in Rayang.

He also informed that the celebrity like Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season-3 winner will perform live on the 27th night of the celebration besides renown singer Gemo Diyum performing on 26th and young singer from Mebo, Gisang Megu on 25th night to enthrall the audiences and participants in the pre-Solung festival celebration.

While Tabang Saroh, Rayang village Head Gaon Burah, Bajom Saroh, Advisor of the Pre-Solung festival celebration and Obang Saroh, village secretary of Rayang village have appealed everyone in and around Ruksin to join in the mega celebration of pre-Solung festival. They also said that local MLA Ninong Ering, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao will also be there during the celebration.

They also informed that, though the Solung festival of Adis is celebrated from the 1st of September every year, the advance Solung festival celebration is being planned in order to bring and celebrate together all the communities the village and neighboring areas, as during the actual day of Solung festival on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of September every household individuals and community are mostly busy in performing their traditional rituals of Solung.

“We are looking forward to a joyous celebration of advance Solung festival with wholehearted active participation from all quarters this year for which preparations are going on in full swing”, added the organizing committee and village HGB and secretary.