Arunachal

Arunachal: FSSAI license inspection held in Tawang

Last Updated: October 5, 2024
TAWANG-  A three-day FSSAI license inspection was conducted within Tawang District. The inspection team was led by Dr. K. Y. Tukshipa(FSO), along with Dorjee Phuntso (FSA), Tashi Dorjee, MPW, J. Nyuki, DEO, and police personnel.

The team inspected various shops for valid FSSAI licenses and checked for expired items.

Additionally, IEC activities were provided to Food Business Operators (FBOs) to raise awareness about compliance with food safety standards.

The operation also generated revenue through the issuance and renewal of FSSAI license.

