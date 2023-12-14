Arunachal: Friends Forever dedicates school infrastructure to their former school

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – A group of alumnus from Independent Golden Jubilee Govt. Higher Secondary School, Pasighat (IGJGHSS) called ‘Friends Forever’ (FF) comprising former students of 1979-1982 Class IX to XII batch, dedicated school infrastructures to their school amidst the presence of school Principal, teaching staffs and student on 8th of December last as a mark of love and responsibility toward the school which shaped them up to become a responsible administrative officer, officer, doctor, engineer, teacher, politician, businessman and various other fields.

‘Friends Forever’ alumnus group comprising total of 104 members led by its infrastructure dedication Organizing Committee, President, Tanon Tatak and Gen. Secretary, Aben Dupak dedicated a total of six washrooms for girl students, one unit of toilet for boys and renovated 30×20 ft teachers common room.

The assets were handed over to the school authorities by FF group while organizing a formal dedication event in the school. The alumni group also interacted with the students of class XII and the teaching staffs wherein they also visited the school premises while recalling about their sweet memories of the school days where they once studied and played together as young boys and girls during the years of 1979-82.

During the asset dedication ceremony, the team FF shared their opinions and views on their need to help and contribute something back to their school which gave them so much in their respective lives/field today.

The FF group also hosted a lunch programme for all their members and school staffs of IGJGHSS Pasighat in honour of Rajeev Takuk, a member of FF, on his being appointed as Adviser to the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

To revisit their memories of school days in IGJGHSS (formerly GHSS Pasighat), the FF group members also held a picnic event on 9th December last which also gave them a good and common platform to come together and cherish their past memories.