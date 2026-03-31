Arunachal: Freedom Trail 2026 from Kenzamani to Tawang Begins

ZEMITHANG- The annual Freedom Trail, commemorating the 1959 entry of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, into India, commenced on March 31 with the flagging off of its second edition.

Organised each year from March 31 to April 5, the six-day foot march retraces the historic route from Kenzamani to Tawang, culminating at Pungteng Tse—one of the locations associated with the Dalai Lama’s arrival. The initiative has evolved into a symbolic event that blends historical remembrance with cultural and spiritual reflection.

The trail recalls a significant episode in modern history, when the Dalai Lama crossed into India under challenging circumstances. Over the years, the journey has come to represent broader themes of resilience, peace, and coexistence.

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The inaugural leg of this year’s march at Gorong Kukpa saw participation from public representatives, religious figures, and local community leaders. Among those present were MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Tawang Leki Gombu, the Abbot of Tawang Monastery, ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, along with personnel from the Indian Army and members of local self-governance institutions.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Tsering Lhamu highlighted the significance of retracing the historic path, noting that what was once a journey undertaken under difficult circumstances is now observed as a collective act of remembrance and cultural identity. She also pointed out that the trail would culminate at Pungteng Tse, underscoring its historical importance.

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Other speakers, including ZPC Leki Gombu and Vice Chairperson of the DoKAA Sange Chhodup, emphasised the continued relevance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings. They called on participants to reflect on values such as compassion, peace, and social harmony, while offering prayers for his long life and well-being.

Officials and organisers described the Freedom Trail as more than a commemorative exercise, highlighting its role in fostering community participation and preserving regional heritage. The initiative also serves as a platform to reinforce shared values of unity and coexistence.

As the march progresses towards its conclusion on April 5, authorities and participants expressed hope that the event would continue to inspire reflection on historical memory while promoting a message of peace in contemporary times.