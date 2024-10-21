ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Free Crash Course Coaching for APPSCCE Aspirants Inaugurated in Tawang

Two faculty members, invited from Pune, will lead the coaching. The senior faculty member has cleared the UPSC Mains three times,...........

Last Updated: October 21, 2024
TAWANG- Under the initiative and sponsorship of Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, a free crash course coaching for aspirants from the Tawang ST Assembly Constituency, preparing for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations (APPSCCE), was inaugurated today at Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang.

Two faculty members, invited from Pune, will lead the coaching. The senior faculty member has cleared the UPSC Mains three times, while the younger faculty member recently passed the UPSC CPOs examination and is awaiting his training call letter.

In his inaugural address, MLA Namgey Tsering voiced his concern about the poor performance of local educated youth in competitive exams.

He emphasized that many deserving candidates lack proper guidance due to financial constraints, and this initiative aims to provide support and direction to aspirants.

“Providing this kind of facility was a priority in my election manifesto,” the MLA noted, urging the students to remain disciplined and punctual to make the most of this opportunity.

The MLA expressed hope that this initiative would help many aspirants achieve their dream jobs as civil service officers, as well as in the army and police forces, enabling them to serve the nation with dedication.

Brigadier VS Rajput and DC Kanki Darang also addressed the students, offering words of encouragement and assuring their continued support in nurturing young officers from the district.

The inaugural event was attended by several prominent figures, including Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Kanki Darang, Commander of the Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, Superintendent of Police Tawang Dr. DW Thongon, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, Secretary General of TMEs Kesang Norbu, Tawang Unit MMT President Pema  Chowang, NPP Tawang District President Phurpa Lama, and Chairman of Tawang Lamps Dorjee Norbu, alongside MLA Namgey Tsering.

