Arunachal: Fourth FAM Tour under scheme ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ started from Taksing to Tawang

ITANAGAR- The fourth FAM tour under the scheme ‘Dekho Apma Pradesh’ started on 20th Dec 2023 for the tourism stake holders of Taksing village to Tawang with the theme- ‘Border to Border’.

Dekho Apna Pradesh is an initiative of Department of Tourism to boost tourism in the state. The main objectives of the initiative are for the tourism stakeholder from various fields which are sent on a FAM tour from one region to another enabling them to understand about the diversified culture of one region to another with due emphasise on responsible tourism.

The state Tourism Department has so far conducted four of its familiarization (FAM) tour covering Kra-Dadi-Kurung Kumey- Kamle, Namsai-Kibitho-Kahoo, Tirap-Longding and Taksing to Tawang (theme Border to Border) under ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiative.

‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ was started post covid in the year 2021 by the Department of Tourism with the theme “Restarting Tourism for all” by introducing travel within the state by its own people (i.e Arunachalees) to ensure sustenance of the state tourism industry post Covid-19 pandemic’, said tourism deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam.

The government wants to give its people an opportunity to travel, within the state, as it will allow not only tourism to flourish but also allow Arunachalees to travel and explore the vast and amazing state that Arunachal is, the idea is to expand travel to regional and within the country in the near future, she added.

In its first leg of the tour to Kra-Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Kamle districts, stake holders including the senior tour operators from the state and also from other north eastern states have explored the tourism potential of the unexplored region which has vast tourism potential.

The team has participated in solo walk programme at various villages, conducted tourism awareness campaign for school students and villagers, nature walk at important places like Pwlang Sangri and Mii Geh Mireh Garden and showcased paragliding by Sorang Tanang’s team.

Later, they visited Yaning Parkung, Takang Sinik, Paji Waterfall, Kurung-Kumey confluence and Tamen river side camp in coordination with Tado Tour & Travel.

In its second leg of tour, Maunglang Tours and Trades in collaboration with the Department of Tourism has organized a five days FAM Tour from 8th to 13th December. The tour focused on the eastern parts of the state, specifically Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw districts. Stakeholders including tour operators, homestay owners and tourist consultant from different parts of the state, actively participated in this initiative.

During the tour, the team, comprising of ten members, explored the popular tourist destinations in Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw districts. These included the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Parshuram Kund in Lohit, magnificent landscape of Hawaii, Dong and Kibitoo, the hot spring of Dong valley, the Wacha BPM and Kaho (the easternmost village of India). Furthermore, the team also visited various home stays in the regions to observe their facilities and hospitality.

The third leg of the trip which was conducted in newly created circuits of Longding and Tirap was not only allowed the stake holders to explore the rich cultural and natural heritage but also provided valuable insights into the tourism potential of the region.

The department in collaboration with Native Routes Tours & Travel visited Kheti, Sanliam, Raho, and Lazu villages of Nocte and Ollo tribes.

They also visited Pullong salt area, a sacred site resembling a small pond and engaged in discussions and stories about the salt trade. The villages like Bordoria, Lapnan, Lahu, Wakka and Nginu villages were also visited with special attention to Morung and cultural performance featuring log drums.

Meanwhile the the fourth leg of the FAM tour was send off on 20th Dec 2023 for the tourism stake holders of Taksing village to Tawang with the theme- ‘Border to Border’.

Enroute to Seppa, Bomdila, Dirang and Tawang, the team from the border village of Upper Subansiri was taken to Papu Valley, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Bomdila , Dirang Monastery, Mandala Top and Thembang Heritage Centre,Tawang.

The local tour operators belonging to the particular region were given the opportunity to host the tour.