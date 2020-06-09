Arunachal: Four people died one after the other in same well, Read this story to know how...?

Itanagar- A Tragic Incidents Leads to Death of 4 Persons on Tuesday in Capital region. Four people died one after the other in the same well—– to know hoe, the incident to occurred read the full story.

Today at around am, one Mani Kumar Deori, resident of Assam was called by Techi Galo to clean his well at Durpang 1 village, Chessa, Arunachal Pradesh. While cleaning, Mani Kr Deori fainted due to insufficient oxygen inside the well. Seeing him, people started shouting.

Then Late Techi Kojum brother of Techi Galo went inside the well in an attempt to save Mani Kr.Deori. He also fainted and fell.

By then some more people gathered near the well. Again, one Ajay Chakma went inside to well to save them with the help of rope but he also fainted and could not come out.

After Ajay Chakma did not respond his father Sukroraju Chakna also went down with the help of rope. He also fainted and couldn’t come out.

It is suspected that the series of deaths occurred due to insufficient presence of oxygen inside the well.

The SDRF team from Narayanpur PS that came for rescue operation at the spot and they also reported insufficient presence of oxygen. The OC PS Banderdewa and then SDPO Naharlagun with parties were rushed in by SP Capital.

By 3 pm two bodies were recovered with the help of Assam SDRF, Police Personnel of Narayanpur PS, police Personnel of Chessa Out Post and local. Two more bodies are being retrieved.

The list of deceased Persons are

Techi Kojum, 24, S/O Techi Tana, Durpang 1 Vill Chessa

Mani Kumar Deori, 37, S/o Abhiram Deori, Village Jaipur Pichola, Deorigaon, Assam.

Ajay Chakma, 28, S/o Late Sukraju Chakma, Kokila No. 1, Po/PS Balijan

Sukroraju Chakma, 48, S/o Late Jamina Kumar, Kokila No. 1, Po/PS

Efforts being made to retrieve the remaining two bodies and UD case being registered at Banderdewa PS for further legal actions.