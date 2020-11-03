Arunachal: Four more persons succumb to COVID-19 infection

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported four more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 42. On the other hand, 85 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past twenty four hours in which taken the state’s virus count to 15083. said a report of health department.

Death-1 A ’52’ Yrs old male, hailing from Sagalee, District Papumpare, expired on 03.11.2020 (02.10 AM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He was suffering from Connective Tissue Disorder with Interstitial Disease with COVID pneumonia. Patient was referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted at DCH-Chimpu on 03.11.2020 at 01.30 AM and died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-2 A ’40’ Yrs old female, hailing from Daporijo, District Upper Subansiri, expired on 03.11.2020 (10.40 AM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. She was suffering from Trans Abdominal Hysterectomy for Post Partum Haemorrhage with COVID pneumonia. Patient was referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted at DCH-Chimpu on 28.10.2020 and died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Death-3 A ’70’ Yrs old male, hailing from Village Humba Pinda, District East Kameng, expired on 03.11.2020 (03.40 AM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He had Chronic Liver Disease and complications due to COVID-19 infection. Patient was referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted to DCH-Chimpu on 02.11.2020 at 07.40 AM and expired due to Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Shock & Severe Anaemia.

Death-4 A’58’ Yrs old male, (Ex-army), hailing from New Bomdila, District West Kameng, expired on 30.10.2020 (04.30 AM) at 181, Military Hospital, Dahung, District West Kameng. Patient was detected as COVID-19 positive through RAT on 21.10.2020 at 188, MH-Dahung and died due to Cardiac Arrest.

