Arunachal: Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

RAGA- The Kamla Dam Affected People’s Forum (KDAPF–K3), representing communities across Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts, has strongly condemned a fresh outbreak of violence between the Yukar and Mili clans in Poku village, Kumporijo circle, Kamle district, on September 30, 2025.

The clash, rooted in a prolonged land ownership dispute, left four people injured—two critically—and resulted in the torching of three vehicles, defying a status quo order issued by the District Administration on September 15, 2025.

This marks the second violent incident in the region within a month, following a similar clash on August 26, 2025, which injured 15 people. The ongoing tensions are linked to disputes over land compensation and rehabilitation tied to the 1,720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP), a significant development initiative in Arunachal Pradesh.

KDAPF–K3 commended the swift response of Deputy Commissioner JT Obi, who enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Section 11(4) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR), 2013, to restore order. However, the Forum expressed alarm over the recurring violence, warning that it could jeopardize the progress of the Kamala HEP and erode public confidence in the administration.

In a statement, KDAPF–K3 outlined a series of appeals to address the crisis and prevent further escalation.

The Forum urged the District Administration to handle the dispute with utmost sensitivity and impartiality, emphasizing that mishandling could disrupt the Kamala HEP’s implementation.

KDAPF–K3 called for transparent decision-making regarding land ownership, compensation, and rehabilitation, free from political influence, manipulation, or favoritism, to safeguard the rights of genuine project-affected families.

The Forum appealed to both clans and the broader community to eschew violence, respect administrative directives, and focus on long-term unity over short-term conflicts.

With many villagers living in uncertainty, KDAPF–K3 demanded adequate security deployment to protect families and prevent further clashes in the project area.

The Forum proposed establishing a consultation mechanism involving clan leaders, village representatives, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), and the District Administration to resolve disputes peacefully and avert bloodshed.

KDAPF–K3 reiterated that peace, justice, and transparency are critical for the successful execution of the Kamala HEP, a project vital to the region’s development. The Forum warned that any injustice or favoritism risks not only harming affected families but also derailing the project’s progress. As tensions persist in Kamle district, the administration faces mounting pressure to mediate effectively and ensure that development does not come at the cost of community harmony. KDAPF–K3’s appeal underscores the need for collaborative efforts to restore peace and build a sustainable future for all stakeholders in the Kamala HEP zone.