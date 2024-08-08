Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers, Including Three Women, Apprehended with Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- A team of Naharlagun Police arrested four drug peddlers including three women in Naharlagun area for possession suspected heroin, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ms. Taba Kuku (22), Ms. Gollo Kuku (22), and Ms. Nani Anu (24), all are resident of Naharlagun and Nurul Amin (31), resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

In a significant breakthrough under Operation Dawn, Naharlagun Police have apprehended four individuals, including three women, involved in drug trafficking. Heroin weighing approximately 62.1 grams has been also seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off received on the morning of 07/08/2024, a team comprising of Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, SI Vivek Linggi, HC T. Mosi, Ct. T. Haging, Ct. Debojit Borah, Ct. Tader Anek, Ct. Sanu T. Raj, Ct. Namgey, Lady HC Sange Dirchi, and Lady Ct. Mema Bagang under supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, launched a swift operation.

The team intercepted a hired auto near Borum Bridge in Naharlagun and apprehended three women identified as Ms. Taba Kuku (22), Ms. Gollo Kuku (22), and Ms. Nani Anu (24), all residents of Naharlagun.

Upon questioning, the women revealed that they had concealed heroin inside the auto. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 11 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.4 grams.

Further investigation revealed that the women had procured the drugs from a supplier named Nurul Amin (31), a resident of Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing in Borum, Naharlagun. Acting swiftly, the police team raided Nurul Amin’s residence at Borum, where they discovered an additional 47.7 grams of heroin. Amin was promptly arrested.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station.