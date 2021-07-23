Arunachal: four day long mop-up round in Lumla for Covid-19 vaccination concludes

LUMLA- The four day long mop-up round in Lumla Sub division concluded today with covering around 15 villages and a total inoculation of 308 doses of covid-19 vaccine.

The covid-19 vaccination mop-up team in its fourth day in Lumla Sub Division today covered Kharteng, Phomang and Bakhar villages. A total of 65 villagers were inoculated with Covid-19 vaccination, out of which 48 villagers received their first dose while 17 beneficiaries were given second dose.

Two physically challenged senior citizens 67 years old Ngyubu of Kharteng and Sang Gombu a 90 years old from Bakhar village received their first dose of vaccine, both the senior citizens are bed ridden, the health care workers inoculated them in their residence.8 pregnant women were also given first dose.

Later DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema alongwith ZPM Lumla Thutan Gombu, CO Lumla Nawang Thutan visited and inspected Health and wellness centre Kharteng, DRCHO supervised all the activities of the centre and personally monitored regular immunisation scheduled today.

There will be a review meeting in the end of this month and if required more mop up rounds will be conducted in other villages of the district informed DRCHO Tawang.