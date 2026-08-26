Arunachal: Four Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in East Siang

PASIGHAT- Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Pasighat under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0, with East Siang Police recovering 8.26 grams of suspected heroin from the 2-Mile area, according to the district police.

The arrests followed an intelligence-based operation conducted on August 19, 2026, under the jurisdiction of Pasighat Police Station. Police said the operation was launched after receiving credible information about the alleged trafficking of narcotic substances.

The operation initially led to the apprehension of Otem Padung from Forest Colony, Pasighat. According to police, his interrogation subsequently led investigators to Okong Megu, who was apprehended from Gumin Nagar. Police allege that Megu disclosed that he had received heroin from Ogul Tagi and supplied it to substance abusers.

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Ogul Tagi was subsequently apprehended from Gumin Nagar, while her alleged associate Peeman Manham Taloh was apprehended from 2-Mile, Pasighat.

The searches and seizures were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, Pasighat. Police said they recovered three tobacco containers and two vials containing suspected heroin weighing 8.26 grams, along with a brass-metal hookah, a plastic hookah and two syringes. The seized material was weighed, packed, sealed and documented in accordance with legal provisions, while the operation was video-recorded for transparency.

A case, PSGT/PS/C/No. 88/26, has been registered under Sections 21(b), 29 and 27A of the NDPS Act, and the investigation is underway. Police said all four accused were initially remanded to police custody and were subsequently sent to judicial custody after the expiry of their police remand by the Sessions Court, Pasighat.

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Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, commended the ADS and police team for the operation and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences.

The police have also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report illicit drug-related activities, emphasizing that community cooperation remains important in efforts to address drug-related offences in the district.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the arrested individuals will be subject to the judicial process.