Arunachal: Foundation Stone Laid for Ziro Handloom Marketing Complex

ZIRO- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita concluded a visit to Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, highlighting his longstanding association with Arunachal Pradesh while underscoring the Centre’s focus on textile development, artisan welfare and cultural preservation in the state.

Addressing local weavers, handicraft artisans and district officials in Ziro, Margherita described Arunachal Pradesh as an important contributor to India’s cultural diversity and heritage. He spoke about his personal connection with the state and acknowledged the role played by local communities in preserving indigenous traditions.

The minister also praised Chief Minister Pema Khandu, citing ongoing infrastructure development and efforts to safeguard tribal cultural practices. He further commended Arunachal Pradesh’s Members of Parliament, stating that their engagement with the Union government had helped facilitate developmental and textile-related initiatives in the state.

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A key highlight of the visit was the laying of the foundation stone for the proposed Ziro Handloom Marketing Complex at the Government Crafts Centre. According to officials, the facility is expected to provide local weavers and artisans with a dedicated platform to market and promote their products, potentially improving market access for traditional handloom and handicraft items.

Margherita also distributed toolkits to local artisans under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme. The initiative is aimed at strengthening productivity among craftspeople while supporting the continuation of traditional tribal art forms and handicraft practices.

The minister’s engagements began with a traditional reception by district administration officials and community representatives at Ziro Valley Resort. He later visited Siddheshwarnath Temple in Kardo before attending a breakfast meeting hosted by local MLA Hage Appa.

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Officials said discussions during the meeting focused on local developmental priorities, livelihood opportunities and future prospects for the region. The visit also included a review meeting with district authorities to assess the implementation of ongoing central schemes related to textiles and regional development.

Margherita departed for Palin in Kra Daadi district following the conclusion of his engagements in Ziro. The visit forms part of the Union government’s broader outreach efforts in the Northeast, with a focus on strengthening local economies, promoting traditional industries and expanding development initiatives in remote regions.