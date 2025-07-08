Arunachal: Foundation Stone Laid for Central Divisional Commissioner Office at Pagi in Leparada

PAGI ( Leparada)— In a landmark move aimed at deepening grassroots governance, the foundation laying and Bhoomi Puja ceremony for the Central Divisional Commissioner Office was held today at Pagi village in Leparada district.

The event was graced by MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi (29-Basar Assembly Constituency), Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, public leaders, government officials, and citizens from across the district.

The project is being implemented under the State Annual Special Capital Investment (SASCI) programme 2024–25, with a sanctioned amount of ₹15 crore.

Also Read- YMCR Honors Student Interns for Environmental Internship at Science Centre, Itanagar

According to Ipe Basar, Executive Engineer of PWD Basar Division, the infrastructure is targeted for completion by March 2027 and will serve as the administrative nerve center for five central districts—Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, and Lower Siang.

Addressing the gathering, DC Atul Tayeng emphasized the importance of public cooperation and timely execution, while extending heartfelt gratitude to land donors, whose free donation of over 79.62 acres made the project possible.

Also Read- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Virtually Chairs 3rd Quarter DISHA Meeting for Tawang District

In her keynote, MLA Nyabi Dirchi thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein for supporting infrastructure growth in Leparada. She also acknowledged the collaborative vision of past and present legislators across five districts for their support in choosing Pagi as the Central HQ. Dirchi called for quality execution and urged seamless coordination between contractors and government agencies.

Prominent community leaders such as Ego Riba, Eken Riba, and Gojum Basar also addressed the gathering, expressing support and underscoring the project’s historic significance.

The upcoming Central Divisional Commissioner Office is expected to streamline administrative processes, enhance public service delivery, and foster regional equity in governance across central Arunachal.