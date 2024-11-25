Arunachal: Foundation Day-cum-Triennial Conference of AB&HKWS celebrated at Boa Simla

BOA SIMLA- The 6th Foundation Day-cum-3rd Triennial Conference of Aye Boa and Hari Kalung Welfare Society (AB&HKWS) was celebrated with great fanfare here today.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Kamle MLA Roton Tebin said AB&HKWS is a unique platform in the state where two communities of Apatani and Nyishis have forged a mutually agreed platform based on the spirit of mutual understanding, bonhomie and following the footsteps of their ancestors.

‘Societies, Associations and Organizations are normally formed on the basis of blood, clan or kinship relations. However, the AB&HKWS is a platform comprising the clans of Aye Boa from Nyishi and Hari Kalung of Apatani which is quite uncommon in our state. This amalgamative platform is an eye-opener to other tribes of our state which needs to be emulated, said the Kamle MLA.

Also Read- Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

Tebin also advocated inter-marriage between both the tribes and protection of wild life in the twin Districts of Lower Subansiri and Kamle. He also expressed the need to discuss the boundary issue of both the Districts as good neighbours and on mutually agreed terms.

Guest of Honour and Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa said the cornerstone of AB&HKWS principle should be rendering mutual help to each other in times of distress. ‘People of AB&HKWS residing in any corner of the world should upkeep the spirit of brother hoodness and bonhomie as taught by their forefathers since time immemorial. Also, we need to rope in our younger generations for which we need to hold similar summit at Itanagar also, said the Ziro-Hapoli MLA.

Also Read- Chowna Mein reviews progress of Comprehensive Scheme for CSST&DS

While cautioning to remain alert from the detractors trying to create disunity among the members AB&HKWS, MLA Appa also suggested solving any kind of problem including the boundary issue mutually within themselves as good neighbours. Appa also suggested to build another ‘pillar of unity’ at Ziro to showcase the spirit of unity as illustrated at Pamluk, the bordering area between the two communities and districts.

Septuagenarian and former Raga MLA Boa Tamo said the AB&HKWS platform would be mutually beneficial for the future of both Nyishi and Apatani. ‘I studied at Ziro in 1951 by staying at an Apatani village while the first Head Gaon Bura of Aye Boa and Hari Kalung in 1954 was Nending Tallang, an Apatani. This showcases the bonhomie and the spirit of brotherhoodness between the two tribes since time immemorial. The cementing of this bond through the AB&HKWS platform will be immensely beneficial to both the neighbouring tribes, said the former MLA.

Also Read- NYK Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav-2024

Narrating the history of integration and assimilation of Aye Boa and Hari Kalung people since the British era, Chief Engineer (Power) Bar Takum in his keynote address said the platform of AB&HKWS is not only a platform of friendship but a platform of extended family bonding. ‘AB&HKWS is no doubt one of the best example of showcasing mixing of diverse tribal communities under one banner for their mutual benefits and social harmony, said the CE.

In his presidential address, AB&HKWS president Bar Teki Dui submitted a two-point memorandum to the two MLA’s which included construction of a road from Boa Simla to Bomte-via-Aye and a porter road with foot-path from Siya Piro in Ziro to Aye.

Also Read- ANSU Presidential candidate SD Loda foot march against money culture

Newly selected AB&HKWS president Subu Tabin, retd Director Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said modernity should not be an excuse for distortion of the existing amicable relationship between the Nyishis and the Apatanese. Tabin also advocated not to mix up religion with culture and to keep the flag of AB&HKWS flying high.

AB&HKWS founder president Hage Tara and general secretary Tasso Tana also spoke on the occasion and urged the need to maintain unity and bonhomie between the people of Aye Boa and Hari Kalung in times to come.

On the occasion, Subu Tabin, Taw Papu, Kalung Tatung and Puri Tado Obi were selected as the new president, general secretary, treasurer and auditor of AB&HKWS for a three year tenure. Also, former MLA Boa Tamo, senior public leader Tailyang Bakhang, founder president Hage Tara and founder secretary Tao Salla were felicitated for their pioneering contribution for the cause of AB&HKWS. The winners of various prizes in sports and cultural competitions of the summit were also awarded on the occasion by the chief guest and guest of honour.

Colorful cultural items showcasing the rich cultural legacy of both the tribes of Nyishi and Apatani, and community feast were added attraction of the occasion.