Arunachal: Former Tirap MLA Kapchen Rajkumar Killed in Tragic Elephant Attack

DEOMALI ( Tirap)- Kapchen Rajkumar, a respected former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Arunachal Pradesh, tragically lost his life in a wild elephant attack on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred while the 65-year-old was walking from Namsang village to Deomali town in Tirap district.

The Tirap Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident, stating that Rajkumar succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack in the early morning hours.

Rajkumar, born on April 15, 1960, in Namsang village to Late Wangmai Rajkumar, a former acting chief of Namsang, served as MLA for the erstwhile Khonsa North Assembly Constituency from 1985 to 1990. A prominent figure among the Nocte tribe, he was also recognized as the first and youngest pilot trainee from his community, reflecting his early dedication to public service. He is survived by his wife and several children.

The news of Rajkumar’s untimely death sent shockwaves across Tirap district, where he was widely admired for his contributions to the region’s development.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic demise of Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap.

In a message here this evening, Khandu said, “Late Kapchen Rajkumar’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered.” He prayed for strength to the bereaved family members and relatives and eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), has also condoled the tragic passing of Kapchen Rajkumar. In his message, the Governor said that Late Rajkumar was a dedicated social activist whose unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Tirap and his compassion for the people will always be remembered with respect and gratitude. In this moment of grief, I join my fellow Arunachalis in praying to the Almighty to grant strength and solace to the bereaved family. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul, the Governor said in his message.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the loss, highlighting Rajkumar’s pioneering role in the Nocte community and his commitment to public welfare.

State Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang extended heartfelt condolences, noting the significant void left by Rajkumar’s passing.

The attack underscores the growing concern over human-wildlife conflict in Tirap district, where elephant encounters have become increasingly frequent.

Rajkumar’s last rites were performed in his native Namsang village on July 10, 2025, with community members and leaders gathering to pay their respects.

The state government has assured support to Rajkumar’s family, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident to address safety concerns in the region. Rajkumar’s contributions to Tirap and Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered as a testament to his enduring commitment to his people.