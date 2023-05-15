Arunachal: Former minister Chow Tewa Mein passes away

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has lost one of its senior most and first-generation leader, former Minister and a founder member of the Pradesh Council, Chow Tewa Mein who breathed his last today after a prolong illness due to old age. He was 80 years of age. Considered as the living legend and a Statesman, he served the people of State in various capacities and immensely contributed in the development of the State in his long political career of 47 years.

Chow Tewa Mein was born on 31st March, 1943 at Chowkham village. He did his schooling from prestigious Don Bosco School Guwahati and graduated from B Boruah College Guwahati.

He was elected as a member of Pradesh Council in 1972. When the Pradesh Council was converted to the Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 1975, he became a Member of Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975. In the year 1978, Chow Tewa Mein was elected from 23rd Namsai-Chowkham Assembly Constituency and became a member of the first 30 elected Members of Legislative Assembly of the State from Janata Party.

After the strength of the Legislative Assembly was increased to 60 members on attainment of statehood in the year 1987, he contested from 46th Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency and elected as MLA in the year 1995, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He served as the Minister of Horticulture in 1995 and as the Minister of PHE & WS in 1998. Later, he also served as Parliamentary Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development in the year 2009 and as Parliamentary Secretary of Environment & Forest from 2011-2019 till his retirement from the active politics. During his long political career of 47 years, he also served as protem speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly many times.

He was fond of Games & sports, fishing and tours & travels.

The Theravada Buddhist Society Itanagar conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Chau Tewa Mein, Former Minister, who was a true leader and prominent member of the society.

On behalf of the society, President Chau Jahana Mungyak, in his message conveyed his thoughts and condolences during this difficult time to the bereaved family members and loved ones.

“Mein’s contributions to our community will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul attain the Supreme bliss of Nirvana” , said Mungyak.