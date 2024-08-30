ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: former Joint Director of Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mito Nyodu, passes away

ITANAGAR-  The former Joint Director of Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mito Nyodu, passed away at TRIHMS on August 28 following a brief illness.

Born on September 19, 1963, in Dari village to the late Tomi Nyodu and the late Ihen Riba Nyodu, Dr. Nyodu was known for his dedicated service.

Dr. Nyodu completed his early education at Government Higher Secondary School, Basar, and Government Senior Secondary School, Aalo. He studied at Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, where he earned his Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry. He did his Master’s in Veterinary Extension Education from Assam Agricultural University.

In 1988, Dr. Nyodu began his distinguished career with the Arunachal Pradesh Veterinary Service as a Veterinary Officer. He retired in 2023 as a Joint Director, with his final posting at the Veterinary Training Institute, Pasighat.

The Tutem Ao Welfare Society has mourned the demise of Dr. Nyodu. The society said he was a soft-spoken gentleman who was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Iter Badak Nyodu; his daughter, Topy; and his sons, Tomar and Toni. His last rites were held on Thursday in Dipa village and were attended by hundreds of his well-wishers and loved ones.

