Arunachal: Former IPR Director Onyok Pertin Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Hawkins University, USA

PASIGHAT– In recognition of his exemplary service in public communication, cultural preservation, and social leadership, Onyok Pertin, former Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by Hawkins University of Texas, USA.

The prestigious degree was awarded during a convocation ceremony held on June 15, 2025, at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, where Dr. Pertin was honoured alongside 18 other distinguished personalities from across India.

Sharing the achievement, Dr. Pertin expressed gratitude for the recognition of his decades-long commitment to the promotion of Adi culture, community welfare, and government service. He reaffirmed his dedication to continue working for the upliftment and preservation of indigenous traditions, particularly those of the Adi community.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates WRD Sub-Divisional Office at Chongkham, JE Office at Wakro

With a distinguished career spanning over 36 years, Dr. Pertin retired as Director of IPR and is remembered for his visionary leadership in reviving the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) during 2007–08.

He also served as Secretary HQ of ABK and contributed immensely to various socio-cultural institutions such as the Solung Festival Committees, Arunachal Vikas Parishad (East Siang Unit), COSAAP (East Siang), and Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (DPYK).

Also Read- ArSRLM Hosts First Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Tezu

Dr. Pertin’s leadership and advocacy began during his student life in Mariyang, Yingkiong, and at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, eventually leading him into government service as a teacher, DIPRO, and then Director of IPR.

His recognition marks not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment of pride for the Adi community and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.