Arunachal: Former Education Minister Khapriso Krong passes away

ITANAGAR: Former state education minister Khapriso Krong passed away on Saturday at the age of 70 years after a prolonged illness. He represented Hayuliang constituency in the state Assembly during NEFA days.

Son of late Kaitabso Krong of Tahuliang village under Hayuliang PS, he did matric and higher secondary schooling from Tezu GHSS before graduating from JN College, Pasighat in 1975.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Deputy Chowna Mein mourned his demise and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Khandu, in his twitter handle, wrote: “Shocked and saddened to hear about sad demise of former Minister of Arunachal Shri Khapriso Krong Ji. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the grieving family. I pray Almighty for his noble soul to achieve the highest abode and strength to his family in this hour of grief.”

Governor condoles the demise of former minister The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Misha (Retd.) has condoled the demise of former minister Khapriso Krong. Expressing his shock and saddened about the sad demise of the former minister, the Governor said that in his death the State has lost a veteran statesman, who contributed amply towards the development of the State in various capacities.

DyCM Mein, in his message, said, “Deeply saddened with the passing away of former minister and veteran leader of the Mishmi tribe. Krong who breathed his last after a prolonged illness. My deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayer for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao also mourned his death and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace,.

He was admitted at Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh on December 22 last with multiple ailments that severely complicated his health condition.

Members of the Mishmi community have thanked the Rotarians Dr Kalpana Khaund and Dr Jishan Ahmad for their support for his treatment. Dr Jishan had assured that despite multiple challenges the former lawmaker was in safe hands of the AMCH to receive best medical support.

Senior member of the community Baritlum Ama and his attendants lauded AMCH superintendent Dr Dihingia and the Art of Living executive Mousumi Sharma Borpuzary for their timely help.

A chapter has been closed with the death of Krong, who in 1995 was defeated by same party candidate and his own nephew Kalikho Pul, who won from the seat for five consecutive terms till 2014, rose to the rank of chief minister but as ill luck would have it he had committed suicide on 9th August 2016.