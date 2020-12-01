Arunachal: Former Doimukh Anchal Samity Chairperson Yab Lotus joins NPP

Doimukh: Former Doimukh Anchal Samity Chairperson and two times Anchal Samity member Yab Lotus joined National People’s Party (NPP) today and he will be contesting as ZPM Doimukh from NPP party ticket.

This evening his supporters had a rousing reception for him when he arrived his hometown after receiving ticket from NPP state unit.

While interacting with media at his reception, he asserted to work for the betterment of the people of Doimukh and his main focus will be on upliftment of education institutions in his area, road-communication of villages, electricity and water supply issue etc.

He also appealed to the citizen of Doimukh to have faith on him and assured to work upto the expectations of people of Doimukh area if elected.