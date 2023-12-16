Arunachal: Former DEE declares his candidature for MLA to contest Assembly Constituency in 37th Pasighat West

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Former Director, Elementary Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Tapi Gao who retired from Government services and joined Bharatiya Janata Party few months ago today officially declared his candidature to contest Assembly Constituency from 37th Pasighat West amidst the presence of BJP party leaders of 37th Pasighat West, East Siang district and voters including ZPM Bilat, Mirem and Rani.

In a formal ceremony held at his personal residence Nino Gumin at Sille village under Sille-Oyan Circle in East Siang District, Tapi Gao made the declaration to contest in the ensuing Assembly Election in 2024 publicly as MLA and cleared the supporters and voters of BJP by defusing the confusion of general masses as who will contest amidst the presence of two other BJP leaders like Dr. Tangor Tapak and Er. Tatung Jamoh.

By declaring his candidature from BJP, Gao said that giving of party ticket is upto the decision of party high command, but he also opined hope that the party high command will see and ascertain the winning prospect of each candidate.

“However, as a party worker of BJP I will work hard to unite the party in all fronts so that BJP wins from 37th Pasighat West in 2024 from where BJP lost last in the 2019 election against the INC’s sitting MLA, Ninong Ering. If elected I will work for better development of the constituency in the field of education, health and sports etc”, added Gao while interacting with the supporters and voters of BJP.

Besing Tatin, Zila Parishad Member from Rani and Smty Olik Tapok Taloh, Zila Parishad Member from Bilat also showed their confidence in Gao and said that BJP will make a better comeback in 37th Pasighat West under Tapi Gao. Both the ZPMs also opined that Gao’s experience and expertise in the field of government services under various capacities will be helpful for the people of 37th Pasighat West in developing the constituency.

On the day, a total of six families joined the BJP out of which some were former Anchal Samity Members. Several senior BJP leaders from 37th Pasighat West and district also attended the Gao’s candidature declaration ceremony today like Takom Mize, Lala Tayeng, Tonggeng Panyang and many others. Student leaders from 37th Pasighat West also attended and extended their support to Gao on the occasion.