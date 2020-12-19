Arunachal

Arunachal: Former CM Nabam Tuki’s father passes away

December 19, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal:  Former CM Nabam Tuki's father passes away

ITANAGAR:   The father of Former Chief Minister  and presently APCC president Nabam Tuki,  passed away today at 3: 30 PM at Apolo Hospital in Delhi after prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital for his ill health for quite sometime.

Late Nabam Takey was a wonderful father who had a pleasing personality and a successful father. May his soul rest in peace with the Lord, said a relative of former CM.

My deepest condolence to our Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki ji and other bereaved family members and assured my prayers to have strength to bear the pain of great loss of a father and a great soul, said another family friend.

Tomorrow his mortal remains will be brought to Itanagar and his last rite shall be performed at his native village in Ompuli on Monday.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
December 19, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button