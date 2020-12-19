Arunachal:  Former CM Nabam Tuki's father passes away

ITANAGAR: The father of Former Chief Minister and presently APCC president Nabam Tuki, passed away today at 3: 30 PM at Apolo Hospital in Delhi after prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital for his ill health for quite sometime.

Late Nabam Takey was a wonderful father who had a pleasing personality and a successful father. May his soul rest in peace with the Lord, said a relative of former CM.

My deepest condolence to our Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki ji and other bereaved family members and assured my prayers to have strength to bear the pain of great loss of a father and a great soul, said another family friend.

Tomorrow his mortal remains will be brought to Itanagar and his last rite shall be performed at his native village in Ompuli on Monday.