Arunachal: Former CM Nabam Tuki resigns as APCC president

ITANAGAR- Nabam Tuki, the former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), resign from his post. He submitted his resignation letter yesterday, as confirmed by Gyamar Tana, the General Secretary of APCC.

Tana dismissed rumours of Tuki joining the opposition party BJP and clarified that the resignation was prompted by the defection of three MLAs to other political parties.

Earlier on February 25, two Congress legislators of Arunachal Pradesh, West Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering and Borduria Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress legislature party leader in Arunachal Pradesh Lombo Tayeng joined the ruling BJP on March 4th, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

With Tayeng switching sides, the Congress which won four seats in the 60-member assembly in 2019 now has just one MLA — former CM Nabam Tuki.