Arunachal: Former BJP Youth Leader Namgey Tsering declares himself as Candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency

TAWANG- Former president of BJP Booth Level Committee Namgey Tsering has declared himself a candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency. But it is not yet clear whether he will contest the elections on any party ticket or as an independent.

With the blessings of Padmashree Thegtse Rinpoche the grand Declaration cum Interaction Programme of Namgey Tsering, MLA Candidate, 02-Tawang Assembly Constituency was held today at Chamleng in Tawang where thousand of people extended their support to Namgey Tsering.

“Tsering Tashi is the sitting MLA from Tawang Assembly Constieuncy. The people of Tawang are not happy with the functioning of Tsering Tashi. Party also aware with this fact and has given ticket to Tsering Tashi’s uncle Tsering Dorjee”.

But a section of the people and youth of Tawang are not happy with this decision of the party. They ask me to contest elections from here. Therefore, as per the wishes of the people and youth of Tawang, I have left the party and decided to contest the elections. I have faith in the people of Tawang that they will definitely give me victory. Said Namgey Tsering.

“The large numbers of people participation in the programme, was very overwhelmed to see the peoples love towards me” said Namgey.

The love of the people of all walks of life can also be seen contributing various eatable items like rice, vegetables, milk and others to the candidate as a mark of respect.

“We the Team Namgey Tsering would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the senior leaders, Youth leaders, Monks, Nuns, and public of Tawang Constituency for making their valuable presence” said a Yout member of Team Namgey Tsering.