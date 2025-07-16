Arunachal: Former APPSC Member Morge Ete Passes Away

ITANAGAR – The state of Arunachal Pradesh mourns the loss of Morge Ete, a distinguished public servant and former Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Labour Commissioner, who passed away on July 15, 2025. He breathed his last today at his residence in Aalo.

His demise has left a void in the administrative and social fabric of the state, where he was widely respected for his integrity and dedication. Morge Ete was known for his unwavering commitment to public service, earning admiration for his quiet strength and principled approach.

As a member of the APPSC, he played a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, contributing significantly to the state’s administrative framework. His tenure as Labour Commissioner was marked by efforts to uphold workers’ rights and improve labor welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ete holds the distinguished honour of being the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to obtain both a Master’s degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B). His academic excellence translated into a celebrated public service career, serving as Labour Commissioner and later as a Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik,(Retd.), has condoled the passing away of Morge Ete. He said that “the Galo community has lost a revered figure, a social and cultural steward”.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences, stating, “Shri Morge Ete’s contributions to the state will always be remembered. His dedication to public service and his integrity were exemplary. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid tribute, highlighting Ete’s quiet strength and commitment to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Ete’s legacy as a compassionate and diligent administrator will continue to inspire future generations.

He is survived by his family, friends, and countless colleagues who admired his work ethic and humility. The state government has announced that a condolence meeting will be held to honor his contributions.