Arunachal: Former Agriculture Director Tago Basar Passes Away

BASAR- Tago Basar, former Director of the Agriculture Department of Arunachal Pradesh, passed away on Sunday at 4:30 am at his residence in Medical Colony, Basar, after a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Born on November 15, 1952, in Nyigam Village, Basar pursued his early schooling at Basar Government Middle School. During his school years, he was selected by the erstwhile NEFA administration for higher studies at the Ramakrishna Mission Residential College Narendrapur.

He later completed his B.Sc (Agriculture) Honours from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, becoming the first agriculture graduate from Arunachal Pradesh.

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Basar began his career in the Department of Agriculture as a Technical Assistant on September 29, 1977. Over the years, he held several key administrative positions, including Assistant Project Officer (DRDA) in 1983, District Agriculture Officer (Establishment) in 1986, Deputy Director of Agriculture in 1992, and Joint Director of Agriculture in 1995.

In January 2004, he was appointed Director of the Agriculture Department, becoming the first indigenous Director of the department in the State. During his tenure, one of his major contributions was the realization of the Directorate office building, Krishi Bhawan in Naharlagun, which now serves as the headquarters of the Agriculture Department.

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After serving the department for more than 33 years, he retired from government service on November 30, 2010.

Following his retirement, Basar continued to serve society in various roles. He became a member of Lok Adalat in July 2013 and also served as the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee in West Siang district the same year. Earlier, he had been elected President of the Central Kargu Gamgi–Basar for the term 2011–2015.

He also authored two books titled “Letters from late Todak Basar” and “Memoir,” reflecting his personal journey and commitment to public service.

Tago Basar is survived by his wife, Mrs Tumpe Basar, two sons, three daughters, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.