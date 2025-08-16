Arunachal: Former AAPSU President Takam Tatung Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

ITANAGAR – The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the state of Arunachal Pradesh mourn the loss of former AAPSU president Takam Tatung, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. His demise has left a void in the student community and among those who admired his relentless dedication to social causes and indigenous rights.

Takam Tatung, who served as AAPSU president from 2009 to 2013, was a towering figure in Arunachal’s student activism landscape. Known for his fearless leadership, Tatung played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights of Arunachali citizens and addressing critical issues such as the Chakma-Hajong refugee crisis and the contentious issue of stapled visas issued by China. During his tenure, he led AAPSU in demanding the establishment of a state university in Pasighat and the creation of the Arunachal Scout regiment, initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the state.

Tatung’s contributions extended beyond student activism. He was instrumental in promoting cultural unity through the AAPSU’s inter-tribe festival, notably organizing its 5th edition during his presidency. He took pride in providing platforms for young talents, famously citing the rise of Chum Darang, who became Miss AAPSU in 2010 and later achieved national recognition. His recent reflections on AAPSU’s legacy during the 6th Inter-Tribe Festival in March 2025 underscored his deep commitment to preserving the organization’s history and contributions.

Despite his battle with cancer, Tatung remained active in public life, voicing concerns over issues like the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage and the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy controversy. His call for AAPSU to spearhead reforms and address these issues reflected his unwavering dedication to the state’s future.

Tatung’s courage extended to his personal achievements as well. In December 2019, he won a gold medal in the second International Karate Championship, bringing pride to Arunachal Pradesh. AAPSU hailed his achievement, noting his ability to inspire even amidst personal health struggles.

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across Arunachal Pradesh. AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara, in a statement, described Tatung as “a guiding light for the youth and a relentless fighter for justice.” Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed his condolences, calling him “a visionary leader whose contributions to Arunachal’s socio-political fabric will never be forgotten.” Tatung’s family, while grieving, expressed gratitude for the support from friends and well-wishers. His eldest son, speaking on behalf of the family, said, “We are heartbroken, but the love and encouragement from the community have given us strength.”

AAPSU has announced plans to honor Tatung’s legacy during its upcoming events, ensuring that his contributions to the student movement and Arunachal Pradesh continue to inspire future generations. His memorial service is expected to draw leaders, activists, and citizens from across the state, reflecting the profound impact of his life and work.

Takam Tatung’s legacy as a student leader, cultural advocate, and champion of indigenous rights will remain etched in the hearts of Arunachalis.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his vision for a united and progressive Arunachal Pradesh will continue to guide the state forward.