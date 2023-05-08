Arunachal: Former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang joins BJP

ITANAGAR– Hawa Bagang former AAPSU President and Tadar Tang former students union leader joined BJP in presence of Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State President, Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Mantri, Nalong Mize State General Secretary and others at State BJP HQ. Itanagar today.

Hawa Bagang is one of the student leader of the state who served as a Assistant Social Service Secretary of ANSU during the year 2005-2007, Information and Publicity Secretary AAPSU during the year- 2008-2012 and President AAPSU during the year- 2016-2022.

Hawa Bagang is known for Donyi Poloism and its revolution in East Kameng District, he led the indigenous revolution and the first installation and construction of Namlo (House of prayer for sun and moon God) at Sepp.

He was the instrumental for assisting the research work for change of nomenclature from Dafla to Nyishi bringing due recognition for the people and undertaken numerous initiatives for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh during last 23 years of social and students activist in the state.

State President Biyuram Wahge welcomed Hawa Bagang and Tadar Tang to the BJP Party. State BJP hope that their joining to the party will definitely strengthen the party organization in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hawa Bagang said that he has full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and State BJP President Biyuram Wahge in the state. He said that BJP is the only party that can fulfill the aspirations of people in Arunachal Pradesh.